Jerome played 19 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 120-99 loss to the Clippers, delivering 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound.

After converting only a quarter of his field-goal attempts through his first six NBA outings, Jerome had been dropped from the rotation in both of the Suns' prior two games before Tuesday. The blowout nature of the contest coupled with Devin Booker's (forearm) and Tyler Johnson's (illness) ongoing absences allowed Jerome to get off the bench, and while the rookie turned in a solid performance, it might be enough for him to stick on the second unit in future contests. Elie Okobo, Jevon Carter, Johnson and Jerome are likely completing for two spots in coach Monty Williams' rotation in competitive games when the Suns are at full strength.