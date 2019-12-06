Jerome (ankle) is considered probable for Saturday's game at Houston, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jerome was sidelined the first 18 games of the season due to the ankle injury but returned to action the past three contests. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 13.3 minutes and figures to see a similar workload Saturday.