Suns' Ty Jerome: Recalled from G League
Jerome was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Following a one-game assignment to the G League, Jerome is back up with the parent club. He faced the Iowa Wolves in the G League, posting 23 points, nine assists and four steals. Across his past five NBA appearances, he's averaging 1.6 points in 6.6 minutes.
