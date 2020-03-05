Play

Jerome was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Following a one-game assignment to the G League, Jerome is back up with the parent club. He faced the Iowa Wolves in the G League, posting 23 points, nine assists and four steals. Across his past five NBA appearances, he's averaging 1.6 points in 6.6 minutes.

