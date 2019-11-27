The Suns recalled Jerome from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday.

After being sidelined since the preseason with a severe ankle sprain, Jerome was cleared to play Tuesday in Northern Arizona's 132-107 loss to the Iowa Wolves. The rookie first-round pick played 12 minutes in his G League debut, finishing with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal. Jerome could be an option for the NBA team in its game Wednesday against the Wizards, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Suns erred on the side of caution and withheld the rookie from action for a second straight day. Even though he's now healthy, the 22-year-old isn't a lock to be a consistent rotation option for Phoenix at any point this season.