Suns' Ty Jerome: Remains out indefinitely
Jerome (ankle) is no longer wearing a walking boot, but he remains without a return timetable, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The rookie point guard has been battling a fairly severe ankle sprain, and while he's moving in the right direction, coach Monty Williams said Monday that Jerome is yet to return to any on-court work. Expect the Virginia product to remain out for at least a few more weeks.
