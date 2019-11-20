Suns' Ty Jerome: Remains sidelined with ankle sprain
General manager James Jones said Tuesday that Jerome (ankle) is considered "a couple weeks away" from returning to action, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The rookie first-round pick has yet to make his NBA debut while recovering from what's apparently a rather severe right ankle sprain. Phoenix is hopeful that he'll be eased back into action sometime in December, but Jerome won't be guaranteed a regular spot in the rotation once he returns to full health.
