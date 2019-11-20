General manager James Jones said Tuesday that Jerome (ankle) is considered "a couple weeks away" from returning to action, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick has yet to make his NBA debut while recovering from what's apparently a rather severe right ankle sprain. Phoenix is hopeful that he'll be eased back into action sometime in December, but Jerome won't be guaranteed a regular spot in the rotation once he returns to full health.