Suns' Ty Jerome: Solid off bench in debut
Jerome turned in 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 23 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
The 2019 first-round pick enjoyed a solid pro debut while drawing even with Frank Kaminsky for the second-unit lead in minutes. Jerome's excellent efficiency from the floor was a welcome sight after he posted 42.1 percent and 43.5 shooting percentages, respectively, in his last two seasons at Virginia. Jerome could have a path to solid playing time behind Ricky Rubio in his rookie season if he can prove consistent enough in his second-unit role.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.