Jerome turned in 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 23 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The 2019 first-round pick enjoyed a solid pro debut while drawing even with Frank Kaminsky for the second-unit lead in minutes. Jerome's excellent efficiency from the floor was a welcome sight after he posted 42.1 percent and 43.5 shooting percentages, respectively, in his last two seasons at Virginia. Jerome could have a path to solid playing time behind Ricky Rubio in his rookie season if he can prove consistent enough in his second-unit role.