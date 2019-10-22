Suns' Ty Jerome: Suffers ankle injury
Jerome turned his ankle in practice Monday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The severity of Jerome's ankle injury is unclear, but it's definitely something to be concerned about with the team's season opener just one day away. Expect an official update on Jerome's health to come soon.
