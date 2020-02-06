Suns' Ty Jerome: Unlikely to play Friday
Jerome (calf) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Rockets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jerome is expected to miss a fourth straight contest with left calf soreness. Assuming that's the case, his next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...