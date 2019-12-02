Jerome (ankle) will be available to make his season debut Monday night against the Hornets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The rookie out of Virginia has been sidelined since the preseason with a sprained ankle, but he'll be available off the bench for the first time in his career. Jerome, who spent time rehabbing in the G League, is unlikely to make much of an impact in the short term, and it's quite possible he'll be outside the regular rotation for coach Monty Williams.