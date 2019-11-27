The Suns list Jerome (ankle) as out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Sidelined all season with a right ankle sprain, Jerome appears healthy again after he made a 12-minute appearance for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns. Though Phoenix recalled him from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game, the Suns will understandably err on the side of caution and withhold Jerome from action rather than having him play for the second day in a row. Jerome will presumably turn his focus to Friday's game against the Mavericks for his NBA debut.