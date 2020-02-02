Jerome won't play Sunday against the Bucks due to a lower leg injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jerome was seen with a wrap on his leg Sunday morning, though the severity of the injury and whether or not he'll be in contention to return Monday against the Nets remains to be seen. Jevon Carter could see a fair amount of minutes at backup point guard Sunday behind Elie Okobo, as regular starter Ricky Rubio (ankle) is also out.