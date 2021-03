Alexander recorded 30 points (8-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds over 32 minutes in Saturday's 116-107 loss to Long Island.

Alexander had modest production off the bench across the entire season, but he was incredibly productive during Saturday's regular-season finale while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. He led the Charge on the scoreboard despite coming off the bench and finished the year with 9.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game.