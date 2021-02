Alexander scored 24 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-114 G League win over the Swarm.

Alexander has is getting some important playing time in the G League, averaging 26.8 minutes through two games for Canton. He shot only three in this one -- making half of them -- and was also perfect from the charity stripe.