Alexander and the Suns have agreed on a two-way contract, Matt Babock of Babcock Hoops repoorts.

As a junior in 2019-20, Alexander earned all-Big East first-team honors after averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes. In joining the Suns on a two-way deal, he'll spend most of the upcoming season in the G League.