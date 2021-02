Alexander tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 101-90 win over Lakeland.

Alexander has come off the bench in each of the first nine games of the G League season, and he's generated modest production for the Charge. He's now averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game this year.