Alexander (illness) isn't on the injury report for Monday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
Alexander missed the final game of Round 1 due to a non-COVID-19 illness, but he should be able to suit up for Monday's series opener. However, he didn't see the court against the Lakers in Round 1.
