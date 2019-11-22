Suns' Tyler Johnson: Across the board effort in loss

Johnson produced six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to New Orleans.

Johnson moved into the starting lineup Thursday replacing the injured Ricky Rubio (back) who was ruled out prior to tip-off. Johnson was able to contribute across the board, albeit on little volume. He has found himself in situations such as this before and typically struggles to put up any real value. If Rubio is forced to miss additional time, Johnson could be worth a stream if you need assists and steals but there is no reason to be dropping anyone of note.