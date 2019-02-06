Suns' Tyler Johnson: Dealt to Suns
Johnson was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Anderson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Suns, safely in the basement of the Western Conference, will take on Johnson's bloated contract. The guard has a 2019-20 player option for over $19 million, though hasn't lived up to the deal he was given, averaging just 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal since 2016-17. Regardless, he should help create some stability for the Suns, who have been searching for an NBA-caliber guard to go alongside Devin Booker. Johnson probably won't be the long-term answer, but he's a reasonable stop-gap in the Suns' process. It seems likely the move will result in higher usage, or at least more consistent playing time, for Johnson, who has seen his workload decline over the past three seasons. It's possible he's reached his potential at age 26, but playing in a faster-paced offense could result in increased fantasy value for the 6-foot-4 guard.
