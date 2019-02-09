Suns' Tyler Johnson: Disappointing in Suns debut
Johnson had five points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to Golden State.
Johnson, who had been slated to start, came off the bench in his debut for the Suns. He played 28 minutes but struggled from the field, ending with just five points. Elie Okobo got the starting nod but was far from impressive and so Johnson is a chance to move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kings. He will likely be better than this on most nights and so if you grabbed him after the trade, it would be advised to hold on for another game or two.
