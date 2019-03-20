Suns' Tyler Johnson: Doubtful for Thursday

Johnson (knee) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Johnson is still nursing a sore right knee, and assuming he sits, Thursday will mark his fourth straight absence. Expect De'Anthony Melton to make another start in Johnson's place if he does, indeed, sit out.

