Suns' Tyler Johnson: Doubtful for Thursday
Johnson (knee) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Johnson is still nursing a sore right knee, and assuming he sits, Thursday will mark his fourth straight absence. Expect De'Anthony Melton to make another start in Johnson's place if he does, indeed, sit out.
