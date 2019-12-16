Suns' Tyler Johnson: Doubtful with illness
Johnson is being considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to illness.
Johnson logged 16 minutes Saturday against the Spurs, but he's in danger of missing Monday's matchup. Expect clarification on his status closer to tipoff.
