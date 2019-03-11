Suns' Tyler Johnson: Endures shooting struggles in win
Johnson delivered 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
Johnson scuffled badly from the field, but a solid showing from the charity stripe and typically serviceable contributions elsewhere led him to an acceptable final line. Johnson hasn't been very reliable in terms of night-to-night offensive production since joining the Suns at the deadline, but he may be starting to pick up the pace in that regard. Factoring in Sunday's line, he's now posted double-digit scoring efforts in four straight games, and in six of his last seven contests overall.
