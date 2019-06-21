Suns' Tyler Johnson: Exercises player option
Johnson exercised his $19.3 million player option Friday for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson was dealt from the Heat to the Suns in a trade deadline deal last season. Once on the Suns, he started 12 of his 13 appearances, averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes. Barring a significant free agent signing at point guard for Phoenix, Johnson could be looking at a similar workload for 2019-20.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...