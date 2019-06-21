Suns' Tyler Johnson: Exercises player option

Johnson exercised his $19.3 million player option Friday for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was dealt from the Heat to the Suns in a trade deadline deal last season. Once on the Suns, he started 12 of his 13 appearances, averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes. Barring a significant free agent signing at point guard for Phoenix, Johnson could be looking at a similar workload for 2019-20.