Suns' Tyler Johnson: Exercises player option

Johnson exercised his $19.3 million player option Friday for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was dealt from the Heat to the Suns in a trade deadline deal last season. Once on the Suns, he started 12 of his 13 appearances, averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes. Barring a significant free agent signing at point guard for Phoenix, Johnson could be looking at a similar workload for 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...