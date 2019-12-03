Suns' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch versus Hornets
Johnson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Johnson had logged double-digit minutes in all 18 games this season prior to this one. However, rookie Ty Jerome (ankle) made his regular season debut and performed admirably. It's unclear whether Johnson will have trouble earning minutes on a regular basis going forward, but at the very least Jerome's return doesn't seem to bode well for the 27-year-old veteran.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...