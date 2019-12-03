Suns' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch versus Hornets

Johnson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Johnson had logged double-digit minutes in all 18 games this season prior to this one. However, rookie Ty Jerome (ankle) made his regular season debut and performed admirably. It's unclear whether Johnson will have trouble earning minutes on a regular basis going forward, but at the very least Jerome's return doesn't seem to bode well for the 27-year-old veteran.