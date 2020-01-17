Suns' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch versus Knicks
Johnson (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Thursday's 121-98 win over the Knicks.
Johnson had earned double-digit minutes in three straight matchups, but he has mostly been an afterthought in the rotation over the last month and a half after hovering around 20 minutes per game through October and November.
