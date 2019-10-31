Suns' Tyler Johnson: Holding reserve role
Johnson has come off the bench to see 19.0 minutes per game this season.
With Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker dominating most of the backcourt minutes and usage, Johnson has only managed 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. It would be surprising to see his role increase moving forward, and he'll likely only hold fantasy relevance in the deepest formats.
