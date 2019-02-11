Suns' Tyler Johnson: Improved performance in start
Johnson tallied nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Kings.
Johnson moved into the starting lineup Sunday, putting in a much-improved performance when compared to his debut. The biggest takeaway was that he played 32 minutes compared to Elie Okobo's 18 minutes. Devin Booker was back in the lineup which also adds some cred to the playing time. Owners who grabbed Johnson after news of the trade should still hold on to see how things go.
