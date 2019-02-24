Suns' Tyler Johnson: Leads charge in loss to Hawks

Johnson scored a game-high 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Hawks.

It's easily Johnson's best performance since coming over from the Heat -- in fact, he'd only scored a total of 22 points in his first four games with the Suns. With Phoenix now having lost 17 straight games and playing for nothing but draft lottery odds, expect Johnson to continue seeing big minutes as the coaching staff evaluates whether he has a place in the club's rebuilding plans.