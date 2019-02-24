Suns' Tyler Johnson: Leads charge in loss to Hawks
Johnson scored a game-high 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Hawks.
It's easily Johnson's best performance since coming over from the Heat -- in fact, he'd only scored a total of 22 points in his first four games with the Suns. With Phoenix now having lost 17 straight games and playing for nothing but draft lottery odds, expect Johnson to continue seeing big minutes as the coaching staff evaluates whether he has a place in the club's rebuilding plans.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...