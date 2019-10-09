Suns' Tyler Johnson: Logs 15 minutes in preseason debut
Johnson failed to score (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and contributed a steal in 15 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves.
Johnson's production wasn't anything to write home about, but his double-digit minutes total implies that he's back to full health again after he was shut down in early April after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker are locked in as the Suns' starting backcourt to begin the season, so Johnson will be forced to fight with the likes of Jevon Carter, Ty Jerome, Cam Johnson and Elie Okobo for two or three spots on Phoenix's second unit.
