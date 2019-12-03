Suns' Tyler Johnson: Loses spot in rotation
Johnson (coach's decision) didn't see the court in Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Johnson had logged double-digit minutes in all 18 games this season prior to Monday, but he was squeezed out of coach Monty Williams' rotation entirely in favor of rookie Ty Jerome (ankle), who performed admirably in his NBA debut. Given that the Suns have more of a long-term investment in Jerome, a first-round pick, it wouldn't be surprising if Johnson has more DNP-CDs in his future.
