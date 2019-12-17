Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Not expected to return Tuesday

Johnson (illness) is being considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Johnson hasn't seen much playing time of late due to a combination of losing his spot in the rotation while also dealing with an illness. Assuming he's officially ruled out later in the day Tuesday, his next chance to return will come Friday in Oklahoma City.

