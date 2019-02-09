Suns' Tyler Johnson: Not in starting lineup

Johnson will come off the bench in his team debut Friday against the Warriors.

Johnson was expected to enter the starting lineup after passing through the trade formalities, but it's Ellie Okobo who draws another start at point guard. The Suns may want to give Johnson a bit more practice time with his new team prior to inserting him into the starting five, so he could make his first start with Phoenix Sunday in Sacramento.

