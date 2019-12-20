Suns' Tyler Johnson: Officially cleared
Johnson (illness) will play Friday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson was deemed probable due to illness, and he's now officially been cleared to take the court Friday night. He's set to take on his usual bench role in Oklahoma City.
