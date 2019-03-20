Suns' Tyler Johnson: Officially out Thursday
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
A expected, Johnson will be sidelined for the fourth straight game with a sore right knee. De'Anthony Melton will continue starting at point guard for as long as Johnson is out.
