Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out again Wednesday
Johnson (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
This will be Johnson's seventh straight game on the sidelines with a sore right knee. De'Anthony Melton has started at point guard in four of the last five games in Johnson's absence and will likely do so again Wednesday night.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...