Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out again

Johnson (knee) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will miss a third consecutive game due to a knee injury, and he's without a firm return timetable. The Suns play on a back-to-back Saturday, so as of now it doesn't look as though Johnson will be available for that contest, either.

More News
Our Latest Stories