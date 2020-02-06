Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out again
Johnson (knee) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will miss a third consecutive game due to a knee injury, and he's without a firm return timetable. The Suns play on a back-to-back Saturday, so as of now it doesn't look as though Johnson will be available for that contest, either.
