Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out for season

Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is hardly a surprise given that Johnson has missed each of the last 10 games with lingering right knee soreness, and now with him electing to underdog surgery this week, his season is officially over. Ellie Okobo, who has started each of the last two games for Phoenix, is expected to remain the team's starting point guard for the final three games of the regular season.