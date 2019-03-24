Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out Monday
Johnson (knee) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to deal with soreness in his right knee. Expect De'Anthony Melton, who's started three of the last five games, to again see a bump in minutes.
