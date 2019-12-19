Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Probable for Friday

Johnson (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Johnson is on track to return Friday in Oklahoma City after missing the past two games due to an illness. He's appeared in just two games in December after falling out of the rotation at the beginning of the month, playing a combined 20 minutes and tallying two points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block.

