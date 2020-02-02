Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Probable with knee soreness

Johnson is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson is dealing with some knee soreness but will still likely take the court. Over the past two games, he's racked up 18 points, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes.

