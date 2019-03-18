Suns' Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Monday
Johnson (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Evan Sidery of LockedOn Suns reports.
Johnson has already missed the last two games with a sore right knee, but it's somewhat encouraging that the team will wait to see how he feels closer to game-time before making a decision. Prior to the injury, Johnson had averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds over his last five games.
