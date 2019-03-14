Suns' Tyler Johnson: Questionable Friday
Johnson is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Rockets due to a sore right knee, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Jazz with a sore knee, though he was able to extend his double-digit scoring streak to five games. More information on his status may arrive following the Suns' morning shootaround.
