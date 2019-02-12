Suns' Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday
Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson emerged from Sunday's game against the Kings with a sprained ankle, and he may have to sit out Wednesday's contest. He's struggled in his first two games as a member of the Suns, shooting just 23.8 percent. If Johnson is ultimately held out against the Clippers, Elie Okobo figures to see extra run.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...