Suns' Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday

Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson emerged from Sunday's game against the Kings with a sprained ankle, and he may have to sit out Wednesday's contest. He's struggled in his first two games as a member of the Suns, shooting just 23.8 percent. If Johnson is ultimately held out against the Clippers, Elie Okobo figures to see extra run.