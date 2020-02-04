Suns' Tyler Johnson: Remains out
Johnson (knee) will not play Wednesday against Detroit, Kellan Olson of AZSports reports.
Johnson joins a number of Suns players in street clothes Wednesday, and it'll mark his second consecutive absence with a knee issue. Expect Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and Ricky Rubio to handle most of the point guard duties.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...