Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Remains out

Johnson (knee) will not play Wednesday against Detroit, Kellan Olson of AZSports reports.

Johnson joins a number of Suns players in street clothes Wednesday, and it'll mark his second consecutive absence with a knee issue. Expect Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and Ricky Rubio to handle most of the point guard duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories