Suns' Tyler Johnson: Ruled inactive Wednesday

Johnson (knee) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It will be the 10th straight matchup in which Johnson will be inactive for, as the Fresno State product has been dealing with lingering right knee soreness since his March 13 outing. De'Anthony Melton will likely continue to start in Johnson's place once again versus Utah on Wednesday.