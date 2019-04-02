Suns' Tyler Johnson: Ruled inactive Wednesday
Johnson (knee) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It will be the 10th straight matchup in which Johnson will be inactive for, as the Fresno State product has been dealing with lingering right knee soreness since his March 13 outing. De'Anthony Melton will likely continue to start in Johnson's place once again versus Utah on Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...