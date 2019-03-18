Suns' Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Monday

Johnson (knee) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson will be missing his third straight contest as a result of his lingering right knee injury Monday. With Johnson sidelined, teammate De'Anthony Melton is likely in line for a spot start Monday against the Bulls. Johnson's next chance at a return to action will be Thursday versus visiting Detroit.

