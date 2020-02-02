Play

Suns' Tyler Johnson: Scoreless in 10 minutes

Johnson had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 loss to the Bucks.

Johnson had been listed as probable due to knee soreness and suited up as expected. However, he was nearly invisible and remains at best a dart throw in daily leagues.

