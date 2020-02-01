Suns' Tyler Johnson: Scores nine points Friday

Johnson tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Johnson saw court time for just the second time in the last eight games. He has been in and out of the lineup all season, rarely putting up numbers worthy of mentioning. He would require a combination of injuries to be considered in standard leagues and is basically an afterthought at this stage.