Suns' Tyler Johnson: Shooting woes persist
Johnson totaled 5 points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
In four games with the Suns, Johnson has made just seven of his 34 shot attempts for an abysmal 20.6 percent shooting from the floor. He only made one shot in Thursday's loss, though his night was salvaged by moderate production in other categories. Johnson will eventually shoot himself out of this slump, but fantasy owners will have to rely on his rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in the meantime.
